Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 1H 2018 14-Aug-2018 / 16:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE August 14, 2018 Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", the "Company") NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 1H 2018 Moscow - The Board of Directors of MMC Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest refined nickel and palladium producer, has set the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders (EGM) date on September 19, 2018 and the EGM record date (the list of shareholders eligible to vote) on August 27, 2018. The Board of Directors has recommended for the EGM approval an interim dividend for the first half of 2018 in the amount of RUB 776.02 per ordinary share (approximately USD 11.37 at the RUB/USD exchange rate the Russian Central Bank as of August 14, 2018). The Board of Directors has proposed to set the dividend record date (the list of shareholders entitled to the dividend) on October 1, 2018. The interim dividend in total will amount to RUB 122.802 bn (approximately USD 1,800 mln at the RUB/USD exchange rate of the Russian Central Bank as of August 14, 2018). This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014. Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations ABOUT THE COMPANY PJSC «MMC NORILSK NICKEL» is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of refined nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. The production units of «NORILSK NICKEL» Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Chita region in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» ADRs trade over the counter in the US and on the London and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 5868 EQS News ID: 714123 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2018 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)