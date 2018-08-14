As the lira's troubles continued to weigh on the markets today, it remained unclear how the country's solar market will be affected. While the plunging currency fosters uncertainty - public enemy number one for investors - it could also create conditions for lower system costs and cheaper PV projects. Nevertheless, a serious slow-down for 2018 must be considered.The Turkish lira has lost almost a quarter of its value since Thursday and more than 40% in the last month, worsening significantly a longer-term fall which began in 2003. The crisis, triggered by sanctions imposed by the Trump administration ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...