VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it will showcase the new video wall and media library capabilities of its broadcast-grade EZ TV IPTV Digital Signage Platform, the MGW Ace encode and decode solution, and MGW Diamond, the compact and portable quad-channel HEVC encoder now available within VITEC's broad HEVC encoding and decoding product portfolio, in stand 7.C34 at IBC2018, Sept. 14-18, in Amsterdam.

VITEC will demonstrate its ecosystem of state-of-the-art HEVC video contribution and distribution solutions with the all-new MGW Diamond encoder, its multiple-award-winning MGW Ace encoder and decoder, and its VITEC Playout Server, a versatile point-to-point HEVC contribution and distribution server. Making its European debut at the IBC2018, the MGW Diamond adds quad-channel HEVC encoding in a compact and portable form factor to the VITEC HEVC family. The all-new VITEC Playout Server provides an efficient platform to manage, capture, preview, and distribute IPTV streams, complementing VITEC's point-to-point HEVC contribution ecosystem. At the show, VITEC will also demonstrate its latest codec innovation for its MGW Ace encoder and MGW Ace decoder pair, with impressive ultra-low-latency streaming down to 30ms glass-to-glass.

At the show, VITEC will showcase the award-winning EZ TV IPTV Digital Signage Platform with newly integrated media library capabilities, which adds a timesaving meta-solution for media professionals to tag, edit, organize, store, and share media files. This open system is easily adaptable to industry-specific workflows and allows all types of media to be filed consistently with the highest degree of security. In addition, the media library features a deep-learning auto-annotation tool and a video stock footage management application with responsive design and mobile device support.

In addition, VITEC will highlight its new series of video wall processors as part of the enterprise-grade EZ TV IPTV Digital Signage Platform. The video wall processors are 100 percent hardware-based; feature low-latency, native playback of IPTV streams up to 4K; and support interactive content, video, and imagery transformations all managed and scheduled from EZ TV Platforms' intuitive software. VITEC's high-performance video wall processors can power up to four discrete video walls and more than 50 displays from a single unit. Advanced features include support for nonstandard layouts and resolutions of TVs and LED walls, edge blending, and eye-catching effects.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship.

