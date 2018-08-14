sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,12 Euro		 -0,03
-2,61 %
WKN: A0MQ3G ISIN: US46630Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: KYM1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
VTB BANK PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VTB BANK PJSC GDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,163
1,173
17:30
1,16
1,17
16:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VTB BANK PJSC GDR
VTB BANK PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VOZROZHDENIE BANK ADR--
VTB BANK PJSC GDR1,12-2,61 %