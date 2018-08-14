Elon Musk has revealed that a Saudi sovereign wealth fund has approached him with a definite offer, and has announced advisors as the company forms a special committee.While legal opinions continue to differ as to whether or not Twitter was an appropriate place to announce taking Tesla private, the biggest concern aired so far about Elon Musk's bombshell announcement last week that he could take the company out of the public markets were the two words at the end of the tweet: "Funding secured." The reason for this is that if funding were not actually secured, he could potentially be tried for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...