New Age Beverages Corporation Achieves Sales Of $15.2 Million For The 2nd Quarter 2018

DENVER, COLORADO, AUGUST 14, 2018 - NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORPORATION (NASDAQ: NBEV), the Colorado-based organic and natural healthy functional beverage company intending to become the world's leading healthy beverage company, today announced revenues for the second quarter $15.2 million.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Gross revenues of $15.2 million impacted by a $2.7 million inventory shortfall during the quarter leading to decline of 2.3% vs. prior year

Gross margin also negatively impacted by 10pts due to higher costs of goods sold and shipping expense associated with production and transfers to meet customer needs

Retail distribution doubled in the US Division in the first half, DSD continued to grow at high single digits, and International was up more than 300% in the quarter

Chuck Ence, Chief Financial Officer of New Age Beverages commented, "Despite having continuing negative inventory shortfall impact of $2.7 million, gross revenue still reached $15.2 million in revenue for the quarter. The tangible and intangible issues PNC bank caused us from not closing our initial ABL after committing and approving it have been significant. New Age has not had any available capital for investing in our brands for over a year, but now with continuing strong inventory and receivables of almost $19 million, de minimis debt of less than $5 million, and our new asset based loan at what we believe are very attractive terms, our handcuffs are now off to capture the full potential of an outstanding portfolio of brands."

Q2 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the three-month period ending June 30, 2018, gross revenues reached $15,223,779 versus $16,038,638 in the prior year, a decrease of 2%. Net revenues less discounts, returns and billbacks reached $13,362,408 versus $15,104,795 in the prior year.

Gross profit was 16.4% of net sales, down 9 points vs. the 1st quarter of 2018 and the prior year, due 100% to the working capital impact on production and shipping. Total operating expenses for the quarter were $5,004,645 as compared to $5,104,056 and $3,724,749 in the prior quarter and year respectively. The increase in OPEX vs. prior year is primarily attributed to non-cash expenses including increased amortization on the $20 million of intangible assets added to the balance sheet, and the stock option and stock expense associated with the 5 acquisitions and company integrations over the past two years. Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ending June 30, 2018 was ($1,602,810), primarily as a result of the impact on revenue from the inventory shortfall.

