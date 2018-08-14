sprite-preloader
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 14

14 August 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 17,000 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4898.438p. The highest price paid per share was 4923.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4879.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0188% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 39,828,605 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 90,405,383. Rightmove holds 1,671,420 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Sandra Odell 01908 712 058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
2024907 08:13:07
2204904 08:17:28
2224895 08:19:35
904896 08:20:51
834892 08:24:20
1304892 08:24:20
454905 08:33:31
1004905 08:33:31
814905 08:33:31
1194923 08:48:52
784923 08:48:52
704922 08:52:27
794922 08:53:43
494922 08:53:43
1004919 08:59:10
1664916 09:05:15
324916 09:05:15
2154912 09:15:10
1134913 09:15:10
904912 09:15:10
1234900 09:30:48
1144900 09:30:48
1944900 09:48:54
2324904 09:56:17
634904 09:59:23
1474904 09:59:23
604906 10:10:02
1394906 10:10:02
2174900 10:28:11
904898 10:28:41
514899 10:34:22
1494899 10:34:22
1504898 10:44:45
14898 10:44:45
554898 10:44:45
2164898 10:50:42
904893 11:01:40
654892 11:06:59
1674892 11:06:59
144900 11:16:21
2274899 11:17:16
354907 11:23:20
924907 11:23:20
794906 11:25:35
204906 11:25:35
764905 11:29:11
1254905 11:29:11
1874910 11:41:13
904917 11:50:36
2264917 11:51:12
904914 11:54:21
1904914 11:57:22
2154911 12:03:10
1754910 12:14:36
204910 12:14:36
1004906 12:19:30
2084907 12:29:39
664906 12:35:04
1424906 12:35:04
234906 12:35:04
904905 12:43:05
974903 12:47:55
974903 12:47:55
2134898 12:55:35
1954897 13:04:27
44899 13:10:14
404900 13:10:51
404900 13:10:51
904896 13:12:31
1174896 13:14:46
424896 13:18:54
764896 13:18:54
904896 13:18:54
904894 13:28:04
1404894 13:29:24
584894 13:29:24
2114897 13:36:54
174898 13:43:19
1004898 13:43:19
1204898 13:43:19
2334900 13:51:21
2034897 13:56:27
2094890 14:02:41
1074896 14:11:51
254896 14:11:51
1914895 14:13:57
94896 14:20:54
904896 14:20:54
954896 14:25:17
804896 14:25:17
204896 14:25:17
2234894 14:27:41
1204893 14:32:58
894893 14:32:58
704892 14:35:31
1174889 14:36:40
1384885 14:40:33
914885 14:40:33
1184885 14:45:27
844885 14:45:27
2294882 14:48:44
2304879 14:53:13
904881 14:58:30
724881 15:00:13
1194881 15:00:13
1384880 15:03:19
614880 15:03:19
2184882 15:07:03
774887 15:13:31
924887 15:13:31
244887 15:13:31
814888 15:14:21
374888 15:14:21
814888 15:14:21
2324890 15:18:00
904893 15:22:21
904893 15:22:21
284894 15:25:31
924894 15:25:31
624894 15:25:31
454894 15:25:31
934893 15:28:16
544893 15:28:16
474893 15:31:01
914893 15:31:01
474892 15:34:44
1784892 15:34:44
914892 15:36:41
2134895 15:39:33
1004897 15:43:09
794897 15:43:09
904899 15:45:21
124899 15:46:13
904899 15:46:13
1204898 15:46:13
764894 15:50:20
2204893 15:50:59
1904895 15:55:03
2334894 15:57:38
1004895 16:01:12
904895 16:01:12
1334897 16:03:17
734897 16:03:17
384898 16:03:17
774898 16:03:17
904898 16:03:17
1204899 16:09:11
904900 16:10:34
1174900 16:12:09
584901 16:13:29
1514901 16:13:29
2254900 16:15:48
1414897 16:18:55
394897 16:18:55

