Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14.08.2018 | 19:40
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 14

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:14 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):41,078
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.3500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.2122

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,409,453,124 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,409,453,124 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

14 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
307626.2016:29:24London Stock Exchange
333826.1016:15:15London Stock Exchange
143326.0016:10:46London Stock Exchange
158326.1015:50:30London Stock Exchange
16226.1015:42:47London Stock Exchange
151026.1015:42:21London Stock Exchange
59526.1015:42:21London Stock Exchange
39626.1015:41:56London Stock Exchange
235326.1015:41:56London Stock Exchange
10826.0515:28:17London Stock Exchange
8726.0515:27:57London Stock Exchange
66326.0515:27:54London Stock Exchange
10826.0515:27:50London Stock Exchange
9126.0515:27:50London Stock Exchange
184526.2014:15:30London Stock Exchange
170526.3513:40:32London Stock Exchange
107226.3513:40:32London Stock Exchange
417226.3513:39:57London Stock Exchange
160426.3012:56:02London Stock Exchange
29826.3012:56:02London Stock Exchange
157826.3012:53:30London Stock Exchange
62026.3012:53:09London Stock Exchange
111826.3012:53:06London Stock Exchange
173826.3012:52:47London Stock Exchange
165826.2011:37:54London Stock Exchange
188126.3011:22:26London Stock Exchange
166226.2010:24:17London Stock Exchange
144226.1008:32:46London Stock Exchange
318226.2508:16:05London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


