Cleveland BioLabs, Inc: Cleveland Biolabs Announces Formation and Financing of an Anti-Aging Joint Venture

Goal is to Develop and Commercialize Entolimod and Other Compounds for Anti-aging Applications

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2018 / Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) today reported formation of a 50-50 joint venture, named Genome Protection, Inc. (GPI), between the company and Everon BioSciences, Inc. (Everon), a leader in understanding and targeting cellular mechanisms of aging and age-related diseases. GPI's goal is to develop and commercialize drugs for anti-aging applications capable of prolonging human health and life-span. Additionally, GPI signed a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) with venture capital fund Norma Investments Limited (Norma). Under the SAFE, GPI granted Norma the right to purchase shares of GPI's capital stock in exchange for the payment of up to $30 million, of which $10.5 million was paid shortly after the execution of the SAFE.

CBLI and Everon contributed relevant IP, technologies and expertise to enable GPI to effectively execute an ambitious research and development program aimed at clinical testing of entolimod and development of new products for anti-aging and other indications associated with genome damage. Combination with Everon's IP extends clinical opportunities for CBLI's Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonists from radiation defense to treatment and prevention of age-related frailty and other aging-associated medical conditions. Everon's contribution to GPI's drug candidate portfolio also includes small molecules and vaccine drug candidates protecting organisms from the accumulation of cells with damaged DNA that drives aging and multiple age-related diseases including cancer.

"This joint venture supports our strategy of expanding medical applications of entolimod and developing new generations of TLR5 agonists without diverting CBLI's focus and resources from its major goal of radiation countermeasure development," said Yakov Kogan, Ph.D., MBA, CBLI's Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to have an opportunity to join forces with Everon, a leader in developing innovative anti-aging medicines that shares our goal to create therapeutics for treatment of aging-associated health decline to the treatment and prevention of the aging program itself."

"The anti-aging field is one of the most rapidly advancing medical markets," added Dr. Kogan. "We believe that GPI's innovative drug candidates and a solid scientific foundation makes GPI from the moment of its inception a leading player among anti-aging biotech entities. This represents a unique opportunity for us to develop new and truly innovative drug candidates and create significant value for CBLI shareholders."

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel approaches to activate the immune system and address serious medical needs. The company's proprietary platform of Toll-like immune receptor activators has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines. The company's most advanced product candidate is entolimod, which is being developed for use as a medical radiation countermeasure for a biodefense indication. The company conducts business in the United States and in the Russian Federation through a wholly-owned subsidiary, BioLab 612, LLC and a joint venture with Joint Stock Company RUSNANO, Panacela Labs, Inc. The company maintains strategic relationships with the Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. To learn more about Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., please visit the company's website at http://www.cbiolabs.com .

