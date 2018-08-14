Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Liberated Syndication Reports Revenue Growth for Second Quarter

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2018 / Liberated Syndication (OTCQB: LSYN) announced today that revenue for the second quarter of 2018 increased by 112% over the second quarter in 2017, to $5,305,762. This was driven by the revenue addition from its acquisition of Pair Networks and from a 20% growth in Libsyn Podcasting revenue.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were $4,400,476 million versus $1,531,732 million from the previous year's second quarter, resulting in net income of $822,566.

Cash on hand was $8,169,634 at June 30, 2018, an increase of $1,581,889 over the $6,587,745 on hand at March 31, 2018. Cash provided by operations for the three months ended June 30, 2018, was $ 2,151,814, an increase of $1,289,527 over the $862,287 cash provided by operations for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The contribution from Pair of this cash generation totaled $626,641, and Libsyn added $1,525,173. This increase is driven from our operating results of both segments of our business.

With the requirements of GAAP to value deferred revenue from the Pair Networks acquisition at Fair Market Value, the Company maintained its full year revenue projection of $20.0 million. The Company stated that it was continuing to project full year EBITDA of $7.0 million.

'We continue to see growth in the podcast business and we are very pleased with the initial integration progress with the recently acquired Pair Networks business,' commented Chris Spencer, Liberated Syndication CEO. 'We expect 2018 to be a very good year for our podcast hosting business and with the addition of Pair Networks, we anticipate growth across all aspects of our business.'

Further details about the Company's financial results are available in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q which is available on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Liberated Syndication to Host Shareholder Conference Call

Liberated Syndication also announced today that Chris Spencer, CEO, and John Busshaus, CFO, will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 15th, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss 2018 second quarter financial results and provide a general business update.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 877-407-0782 (U.S. callers); 201-689-8567 (international callers) a few minutes before the start time.

Questions for consideration for the call can be emailed to investor@libsyn.com prior to 9:00 a.m. ET, on August 15th, 2018. A replay of the conference call will be accessible two hours afterwards and available for two weeks at https://investor.libsyn.com.

About Liberated Syndication

Libsyn is one of the world's leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2017 Libsyn delivered over 7.2 billion downloads. As of June 30, 2018, we host over 4.42 million media files for more than 50,000 podcasts, including typically around 35% of the top 200 podcasts in iTunes. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone Apps (iOS, and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. We are a Pittsburgh based company with a world-class team. Visit us on the web at www.libsyn.com.

Pair Networks, founded in 1996, is one of the oldest and most experienced Internet hosting company providing a full range of fast, powerful and reliable Web hosting services. Pair offers a suite of Internet services from shared hosting to virtual private servers to customized solutions with world-class 24x7 on-site customer support. Based in Pittsburgh, Pair serves businesses, bloggers, artists, musicians, educational institutions and non-profit organizations around the world. Visit us on the web at www.pair.com.

