Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. Files 10-Q With The SEC

PINEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2018 / Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. (OTC PINK: MHPC) today filed a form 10-Q with the SEC for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 financial results.

The form 10-Q is now available in the "Investor Relations" section of www.MHProperties.com. The form 10-Q is also available at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor may there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. and its affiliates ("Company"), acquires, owns, and operates manufactured housing communities. The Company earns income from leasing manufactured home sites to tenants who own their manufactured home and the rental of Company-owned manufactured homes to tenants.

