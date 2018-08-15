SINGAPORE, Aug 14, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore's Duty Free International Limited ("DFI") (SGX:5SO) announced on 8 August 2018 that it has invested in Brand Connect Holding Pte. Ltd. ("BCH" or "Brand Connect") to create the ultimate distribution & brand building agency that can meet the needs of global alcohol beverage brand owners across all of Southeast Asia.Justin Frizelle, founder and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of BCH Group said: "Southeast Asia is the 3rd largest region in world in terms of population and 5th in GDP. Obviously, this represents tremendous opportunities for alcohol beverage producers. But Southeast Asia is also one of the most complex regions for producers to navigate. Many have struggled to achieve success in the region. Each of the 10 countries that make up the region have their own unique set of regulations, different consumer cultures and totally different industry structures. We created Brand Connect so that brand owners can simplify the management of these markets by working with a single partner who understands these markets and has the infrastructure to reach all consumers in the region. The Brand Connect model aims to provide the services that brand owners need to succeed in the region including access to travel duty free, regional hub supply operations, importation to multiple markets, direct in-market distribution and professional brand building and marketing support."DFI's strong financial standing and financial backing to the venture will allow Brand Connect Group, founded in 2014, to complete the development of direct importation and brand management organizations in all SE Asian countries. Brand Connect Group currently has operations in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia. DFI's investment will allow the completion of investment plans in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Myanmar."Brand Connect Group was exactly the type of investment that we were looking for in our expansion plans," said Lee Sze Siang, Executive Director of DFI. "We believe strongly in the growth of the region's alcohol beverage industry and we were looking for opportunities to expand outside the travel duty free sector and participate in the domestic duty paid markets as well as providing other services that brand owners require in the region. In Brand Connect, we saw the vision, drive and strength of a management team under Justin and his partner Patrick Looram who are well on their way to accomplishing the ambitious goal of providing a one-stop solution for brand owners in this high growth region."Justin Frizelle is the CEO of the Brand Connect Group and Patrick Looram Chief Operating Officer. They will continue to manage the business on a day to day basis and each sits on the Board of BCH along with appointed DFI representatives.About DFIDuty Free International Limited, with an operating history of 35 years, is the largest multi-channel duty free and duty paid retailing group in Malaysia. The Company through its "ZON" brand of retail shops serves both Malaysian and international customers across all major entry and exit points in Peninsular Malaysia including operations at international and domestic airports, seaports, border towns, duty free islands and other tourist destinations. DFI is traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX:5SO)About BCH or Brand ConnectBCH Group or Brand Connect Group consists of Drink Hub Asia Pte Ltd and Brand Connect Asia Pacific Pte Ltd ("BCAP") which operates subsidiaries across the SE Asia Region. Founded in 2014 by Justin Frizelle a seasoned spirits executive with over 25yrs in the region with Diageo Plc and Bacardi and Patrick Looram an advertising and marketing specialist who sold his SE Asian firm Edge Asia to WPP in 2015, the group offers supply hub solutions in Singapore to serve surrounding markets where BCAP distributes, markets and builds brands in each Southeast Asia country. BCH's current portfolio has more than 30 international brands including: Proximo (Jose Cuervo), Russian Standard, Heaven Hill, Zamora, Beluga, Fever Tree, Four Pillars Gin, Fratelli Branca, Michter's Bourbon, Ocho Tequila, G'Vine Gin, Diplomatico Rum, Giffard Liqueurs and Syrups, Massenez, Flor De Cana Rum, Glenfarclas Single Malt Scotch, Nusa Cana Rum, Abelha Cachaca, the Bitter Truth and more.Press enquiries:Brand Connect HoldingMr. Patrick Looram, COOpatrick.looram@brandconnect.asiaDFIMr. Lee Sze Siang, Executive Directordfi@listedcommpany.comSource: Duty Free International LimitedCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.