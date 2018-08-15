-Customer Experience Intelligence Leader Brings Home Three Stevie Awards in 2018 International Business Awards

-Winners to Be Celebrated at Gala Event on 20 October in London

Customer experience (CX) intelligence leader InMoment was named the winner in multiple Stevie Award categories by The 15th Annual International Business Awards. InMoment brought home three awards, including:

The company's groundbreaking, data science-infused platform the CX Intelligence Cloud achieved recognition in the Best New Product or Service of the Year Software Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution category;

CMO Kristi Knight received Marketing Executive of the Year recognition; and

InMoment's proprietary research on 2018 customer experience trends received a business-to-business communication award

The International Business Awards is the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organisations worldwide public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small are eligible to submit nominations. The 2018 IBAs received entries from 74 nations and territories.

Nicknamed the Steviesfor the Greek word for "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel in London, England on 20 October.

More than 3,900 nominations from organisations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 270 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.

"This year's Stevie Award winners in the IBAs are the most distinguished group of winners we've had yet," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "We raised the minimum average score from the judges required to qualify as a Stevie winner, so 2018 winners should be especially proud of their achievements. We look forward to presenting their Stevies to them in London on October 20, and to telling their stories over the coming year through Stevie Awards media."

About InMoment

InMoment, the leading cloud-based customer experience (CX) intelligence platform, arms brands with compelling customer insights to drive high-value business decisions and relationships with both customers and employees. The company's industry-leading, data science-infused Customer Feedback Management platform, the CX Intelligence Cloud powers a full suite of Voice of Customer (VoC), Voice of Employee (VoE), and Employee Engagement solutions. InMoment provides innovative solutions and strategic support services to more than 425 leading brands across 95 countries. For more information, visit http://www.inmoment.com/.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organisations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organisations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognise outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005232/en/

Contacts:

InMoment

Lisa Davis, +1-801-230-9399

VP Communication

ldavis@inmoment.com