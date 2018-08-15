According to China's Ministry of Commerce, the 30% import duties on Chinese PV products do not comply with the World Trade Organisation's rules. The Chinese government added that its solar industry could be seriously damaged.China's Ministry of Commerce intends to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the 30% import tariffs imposed by the U.S. on Chinese solar products, according to a Chinese government spokesman on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, however, no official complaint document from China had been published on the WTO website. The protection measures imposed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...