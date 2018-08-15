FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, August 15
FirstGroup plc
15 August 2018
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustees of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Jimmy Groombridge, a Director, of 162 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 10 August 2018 at a price of £0.9261 per share. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 21 Matching Shares were also awarded to Jimmy Groombridge.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
Information provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2
Enquiries
Sarah Steadman
Share Schemes and Company Secretarial Assistant
07515 500036
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jimmy Groombridge
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Partnership Shares under the FirstGroup SIP
Award of Matching Shares under the FirstGroup SIP
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Partnership Shares
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Matching Shares
- Aggregated volume
- Price
162
£150
21
£0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10/08/2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
