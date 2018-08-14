Adient and Eldorado Resorts Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400:
Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASD: ERI) will replace VeriFone Systems Inc. (NYSE: PAY) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, August 20. Francisco Partners is acquiring VeriFone Systems in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) will replace DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE: DCT) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, August 22. S&P 500 constituent ProLogis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is acquiring DCT Industrial Trust in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
Eldorado Resorts owns and operates gaming and hospitality facilities. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Casinos & Gaming Sub-Industry index.
Adient designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and light trucks. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Auto Parts & Equipment Sub-Industry index.
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices