Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 14-August-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 411.56p INCLUDING current year revenue 418.32p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 407.26p INCLUDING current year revenue 414.02p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---