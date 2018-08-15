ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Publication of Prospectus

15 August 2018

Publication of Prospectus

The following prospectus has been approved by the UK Listing Authority and is available for viewing:

Information Memorandum dated 3 August 2018 relating to the Multi-Currency Debt Securities Programme of Shell International Finance B.V. (as Issuer) and Royal Dutch Shell plc (as Issuer and as Guarantor).

To view the full document and the documents incorporated by reference, please paste the following URLs into the address bar of your browser.

Information Memorandum

https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme.html

Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report of Royal Dutch Shell plc

https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/quarterly-results/quarterly-results-2018/q2-2018/_jcr_content/par/toptasks_1119141760.stream/1532527113276/c0c8db8604605f45f66c90d9e66e1bd9ac7f91fe8ac9e59a589dd878d7b58216/q2-2018-qra-document.pdf

Annual Report on Form 20-F filed by Royal Dutch Shell plc for the year ended 31 December 2017, as filed with the SEC

https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/annual-publications/annual-reports-download-centre/_jcr_content/par/tabbedcontent_f645/tab_1575485908/textimage_18e7.stream/1521123019553/696eb2e7b5fe58a2a56f1f55b4f5155eb89e785466845023c458508168e65549/annual-report20fsec-2017.pdf

Annual Report on Form 20-F filed by Royal Dutch Shell plc for the year ended 31 December 2016, as filed with the SEC

https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/annual-publications/annual-reports-download-centre/_jcr_content/par/tabbedcontent_f645/tab_cec5/textimage_18e7.stream/1489491804016/5f3950bb316f1bdbf170eed5745cc6095bf74cea48aadc633c5494bf423a7b22/annual-report20fsec-2016.pdf

Audited non-consolidated financial statements of Shell International Finance B.V. in respect of the year ended 31 December 2017

https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/shell-international-finance-bv-reports/_jcr_content/par/textimage.stream/1530876209214/58d4395917cbd347e1486ebda281b72fde27e15b8670923bd55a66880bac3e00/sifb-v2017-annual-report-for-publication.pdf

Audited non-consolidated financial statements of Shell International Finance B.V. in respect of the year ended 31 December 2016

https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/shell-international-finance-bv-reports/_jcr_content/par/textimage.stream/1493303972078/743c70c55e957eebd4f95e8cd2585be0823e973c8cb53e40924e5c17efc742c4/shell-international-finance-bv-annual-report-2016.pdf

Information Memorandum dated 15 August 2013

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8909L_1-2013-8-16.pdf

Information Memorandum dated 13 August 2014

https://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1926P_1-2014-8-14.pdf

Information Memorandum dated 11 August 2015

http://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme/_jcr_content/par/textimage_1311309041.stream/1445943144570/2f480dd0930c87e0dc779f02e6c7714fe135abe9e6b50a1d3433a49f94b9423c/shell-emtn-information-memorandum-110815.pdf

Information Memorandum dated 9 August 2016

https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme/_jcr_content/par/textimage_1311309041.stream/1519810683116/9d79285faf8aa1074bf4d0580ae7877749a7347c603edbf11e62e0b5462e2ab3/ukla-approved-final-information-memorandum.pdf

Information Memorandum dated 8 August 2017

https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme/_jcr_content/par/textimage_1311309041.stream/1502461486571/ed05deec79e6f53861f5e75fd17a9e68ed4a7e536464aaa799c8db099a7bb173/emtn-information-memorandum.doc

This Information Memorandum is not provided for, or directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the United States.

