Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2018) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that it will host Mr. Kelong Chen, Executive Chairman of Jiu Dong Limited ("Jiu Dong"), and Mr. Changsheng Zhuo, Jiu Dong's CEO, at an event to be held in Montreal this coming October to introduce them to the Company's shareholders and select members of the Canadian investment community.

Mr. Chen and Mr. Zhuo were instrumental in creating the Company's Asia Synergy Financial Capital ("ASFC") subsidiary by personally investing a combined $15.8M to that end. They each possess several years of experience in the Chinese commercial lending space. Mr. Chen and Mr. Zhuo, now significant shareholders, will give a presentation to Peak's fellow shareholders on the current state of the Chinese commercial lending industry and their views of the role ASFC and the Company's technology will play in the future.

The Company will provide more specifics about the event and how shareholders wishing to attend may do so, in the coming weeks.

