Drone USA, Inc.: Drone USA Receives Purchase Order to Supply Kentucky's Department of Abandoned Mine Lands a Surveillance/Inspection Drone

WEST HAVEN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2018 / Drone USA, Inc. (OTCQB: DRUS) ("Drone USA" or the "Company"), a service provider and reseller of drones and distributor of products to the U.S. Government, today announced that Drone USA received a purchase order to supply Kentucky's Department of Abandoned Mine Lands with a surveillance/inspection drone.

Michael Bannon, Drone USA's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited to help Kentucky's Abandoned Mine Land Department manage, monitor and inspect their mines. Drones will ultimately prove to be safe and cost-effective tools."

About Drone USA, Inc.

Drone USA, Inc. (OTCQB: DRUS), headquartered in West Haven, CT, is a service provider, manufacturer and reseller of drones and distributor of products to the U.S. Government. Its competitive advantage stems from offering superior service, high quality products and establishing and maintaining life-long customer friendships. Its primary markets are U.S. police, firemen, U.S. industry and the U.S. Government.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans, "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in our Form 10 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

