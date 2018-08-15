SIMEC Zen Energy, the Australian energy arm of Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance, has officially launched its landmark US$1 billion (AU$1.38 billion) renewable energy initiative, announcing the details of its first project - the 280 MW Cultana Solar Farm. Heavy industry continues its transition to cheap renewable energy Down Under, with the launch of a much-anticipated 1 GW dispatchable renewable energy program by U.K. steel billionaire, Sanjeev Gupta. SIMEC Zen Energy, a unit of the Gupta group's commodity conglomerate GFG Alliance, has announced the first of many renewable energy projects planned ...

