GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd expects profits for the six months ended June 30, 2018, to drop between 60 and 70%, down from the around RMB 1.2 billion (US$173.6 million) it earned in the previous year.In a profit warning issued on August 13, the Chinese polysilicon maker says it expects its H1 2018 profits to fall between 60 and 70% from the previous year, to reach around RMB 480 million to RMB 360 million. The decrease is attributed, primarily, to the "decline in the selling price of wafer; and increase in finance costs and exchange loss." GCL says its unaudited financial results for the period ...

