Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2018) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Mohammed Alhadi has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors. Amongst his many contributions, Mr. Alhadi has been instrumental in the opening of Pool Safe MENA DMCC office in Dubai. Mr. David Berger, Chairman & CEO of Pool Safe stated, "I would like to thank Mohammed for his hard work and dedication to the Company. My fellow Board members and I truly appreciated all his efforts but specifically the knowledge and expertise he contributed to the Company's expansion into the Middle East and North Africa region."

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Robert Pratt has been appointed to serve as a Director of Pool Safe, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. Alhadi. Mr. Pratt is a 30-year veteran of the hotel and resort industry with decades of executive and operational experience. "We are delighted that Robert has agreed to serve on Pool Safe's Board of Directors. His vast knowledge, personal relationships in addition to the respect he garnishes within our industry makes him an excellent addition to our Board," said Mr. Berger.

"Having spent all my career within the hotel and resort industry, I can clearly understand the value add our PoolSafe product brings to the partners and customers of the Company. I look forward to working with my fellow Board members in guiding the Company throughout this expansive industry," said Mr. Pratt.

Mr. Pratt has been a hotel industry leader for more than 30 years. He spent 17 years with Westin Hotels and Resorts holding progressively senior roles in sales, marketing and hotel operations. Mr. Pratt then joined SilverBirch Hotels & Resorts (formerly CHIP Hospitality) and subsequently held a variety of operational leadership positions at SilverBirch where he was responsible for operations of 40 hotels coast-to-coast operating under 12 franchised brands employing 3,500 staff before being appointed President and COO of SilverBirch Hotels & Resorts in 2007. From there he joined Westmont Hospitality Group in Toronto as Chief Operating Officer where he oversaw operations of 160 hotels across Canada operating under 10 franchised brands employing 10,000 people. Subsequently he was appointed President of Coast Hotels where he oversaw branding and franchise services for over 40 hotels as well as operations for the owned and managed portfolio. Mr. Pratt then joined ONE Lodging Management in 2015 as President, assuming responsibility for the day-to-day operations of all hotel properties in the ONE family, which includes 119 properties.Mr. Pratt graduated from Cornell University School of Hotel Administration with a Bachelor of Science. He is a current Board member of the Hotel Association of Canada, the Tourism Industry Association of Canada and was also a founding member of the Board of Directors of American Hotel Income Properties. He also sits on the advisory councils for the Westin Hotels and Resorts and Courtyard Hotels brands.

The appointment of Mr. Pratt as a director is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as the "PoolSafe", which functions as a multi-purpose personal poolside attendant. The PoolSafe is designed to provide safety, convenience and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks and cruise ship guests. Functions include: lockable safe, solar-powered charger for USB compatible electronic devices including phones and tablets in addition to a server call-button, a beverage cooler and holders. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, PoolSafe is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while they enjoy their vacation.

Pool Safe Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol POOL. For more information please visit www.poolsafeinc.com or under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

