Strategic agreement designed to help enable smarter investment decisions through insight from Kyle Bass, Jim Rogers, Mark Cuban, Jim Chanos, Mike Steinhardt, Kiril Sokoloff, Rick Rule, Mike Novogratz and others.

Thomson Reuters has taken another step to inform investment managers, announcing that it will now offer clients access to in-depth content from Real Vision, the premiere video-on-demand service for financial and business media. The agreement will enable banks, brokerage houses, asset managers, hedge funds and other Thomson Reuters clients to purchase Real Vision subscriptions for employees, and for retail investment customers to gain insight and make more informed investment decisions. Real Vision video content will be available on the Reuters Insider online platform, which delivers interviews, financial data and other information to subscribers. Reuters Insider is available through both Thomson Reuters flagship desktop product Eikon and its T1 terminal.

Real Vision releases up to three new videos every weekday and has a growing library of more than 1,000 hours of video including actionable interviews, long-form documentaries and in-depth analysis with leading experts in finance and economics such as Kyle Bass, Jim Rogers, Mark Cuban, Jim Chanos, Mike Steinhardt, Kiril Sokoloff, Rick Rule, Mike Novogratz and more.

"By 2021, video will represent 80% of all internet traffic; however, content and delivery will continue to be the most important variables that distinguish any medium," said Paul Metcalfe, head of North American Partner Digital Solutions at Thomson Reuters. "Our partnership with Real Vision allows us, through our Reuters Insider platform, to offer our clients high caliber financial video content from some of the smartest minds in finance and economics in the form of actionable, quality programming that helps them gain insight and make more informed investment decisions."

"We created Real Vision because the majority of old-school financial media was either stale or overly sensationalized, with clickbait-ready headlines. We're developing deep-dive analysis on the issues that matter," said Real Vision CEO and Co-Founder Raoul Pal. "Combining our content with Thomson Reuters world-class distribution method is very exciting."

Real Vision's videos will enable Thomson Reuters to offer content that primarily appeals to a demographic of informed investors ranging in age between 36 and 45 years old, with 40% having investments in excess of $500,000. Real Vision subscribers have also shown strong engagement numbers, watching, on average 70% of content produced daily, or over 35 minutes.

Thomson Reuters Eikon is a powerful and intuitive next-generation open platform solution for consuming real-time and historical data. Its cross-asset capabilities enable markets transactions and connecting with the financial markets community. Eikon is a leading desktop and mobile solution that is open, connected, informed and intelligent. For more information on Eikon, please visit here.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.

ABOUT REAL VISION

Real Vision is a groundbreaking global financial and business media company offering subscription-based on-demand television, written research and podcasts. Unlike traditional cable news that needs to sensationalize every moment, Real Vision's subscriber model means no dumbing down ideas, no incessant "breaking news" headlines, no clickbait sound bites and no cutting things short for commercial breaks. Real Vision's content includes exclusive in-depth interviews, documentaries and research from the world's sharpest minds. The company's thousands of paying subscribers in over 100 countries are proof that Real Vision's approach to financial news and opinion is the future of media. Visit RealVision.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005407/en/

Contacts:

Thomson Reuters

Lemuel Brewster, +1 646-223-5147

Senior PR Director

lemuel.brewster@thomsonreuters.com

or

Thomson Reuters

George Doel, +44 207 542 0146

External Communications

george.doel@thomsonreuters.com

or

For Real Vision

Jake Klein, 646-660-8644

jake@goldin.com