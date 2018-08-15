The Ontario-based solar manufacturer will deploy a 150 MW production line at its manufacturing facility in Toronto, and another 150 MW line at an unspecified location in the US.Ontario-based solar manufacturer Silfab Solar has joined forces with Dutch conglomerate DSM to launch the production of back-contact solar modules across Canada and the United States. In a statement to pv magazine, Silfab said that the new production will have a combined capacity of around 300 MW, and it will be located at its existing facility in Toronto, Ontario and at an unspecified location in the United States. A 150 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...