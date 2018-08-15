Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2018) - Crop Infrastructure Corp. (CSE: CROP) (OTC Pink: CRXPF) has signed a Letter of Intent with Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (TSXV: NSP) (FSE: 50N) (OTCQB: NSPDF) for the development and manufacturing of branded Hemp Seed, Hemp Protein Powder and Hemp Oil product lines to be owned by CROP.

Naturally Splendid and CROP are currently testing a variety of existing as well as unique flavors and formulations created by NSP specifically for the Hempire (www.thcco.com) and TiffCBD (www.tiffcbd.com) Brands, some of which will have products enhanced with Naturally Splendid's HempOmega.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Crop" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_fa298icb/CROP-Infrastructure-CSECROP-has-signed-a-Letter-of-Intent-with-Naturally-Splendid-Enterprises-Ltd-TSXVNSP-

HempOmega is a soluble powder created from micro-encapsulated hemp seed oil delivering essential omega 3 and 6 fortification to a wide variety of products and beverages. It is a high-quality and sustainable omega fatty acid alternative ingredient to fish oil. Due to its unique powder format, it solves the formulation challenge manufacturers face when trying to add oil to existing products and has proven to increase the bioavailability of omega fatty acids.

Under the terms of the agreement, Naturally Splendid will create a variety of retail products, initially based on hemp seed, protein and oil and will be expanded to include CBD (cannabidiol) fortified products as regulations evolve to allow for cannabis extract, formulated products. These products will be marketed and distributed though CROP's growing distribution network.

Michael Yorke, CEO of CROP, stated: "We are excited to be working with Naturally Splendid who was an early mover in the Canadian Hemp market. We believe in the nutritional spectrum and health benefits of hemp and adding a consumer goods vertical was a logical progression as consumer data shows strong trends in plant-based foods and nutritional products. We are very pleased to bring our Hempire brand to Canada which will now be under license in 3 US States and collectively 4 countries worldwide."

Craig Goodwin, President of Naturally Splendid, added: "We are pleased to be working with CROP to create quality white-labelled hemp products for the Hempire brand. Naturally Splendid and CROP are developing several new hemp-based formulations that will be enhanced with our patented HempOmega ingredient."

CROP is primarily engaged in the business of investing, constructing, owning and leasing greenhouse projects as part of the provision of turnkey real estate solutions for lease-to-licensed cannabis producers and processors. The company's portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, Washington State, Nevada, Italy, and Jamaica and a joint venture on West Hollywood and San Bernardino dispensary applications. CROP has developed a portfolio of 15 Cannabis brands and has US and Italian distribution rights to a line of over 55 cannabis topical products from The Yield Growth Corp.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.cropcorp.com, contact Michael Yorke, CEO, at 604-484-4206 or email info@cropcorp.com.

