sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

54,90 Euro		-0,12
-0,22 %
WKN: A0M90Q ISIN: GB00B2987V85 Ticker-Symbol: 3JD 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,48
56,19
18:57
54,82
55,62
18:57
15.08.2018 | 18:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 15

15 August 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 17,000 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4917.599p. The highest price paid per share was 4939.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4887.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0188% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 39,845,605 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 90,388,383. Rightmove holds 1,671,420 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Sandra Odell 01908 712 058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
1754923 08:19:24
454923 08:19:24
284921 08:22:20
804921 08:22:20
1284921 08:22:20
1944928 08:25:53
244926 08:30:23
1994926 08:30:23
2284926 08:33:57
1704927 08:41:22
174927 08:41:22
154927 08:41:23
2024926 08:48:19
904931 08:53:43
984931 08:53:51
904931 08:53:51
1584930 09:02:46
634930 09:02:46
594928 09:09:58
1004928 09:09:58
424928 09:09:58
1304927 09:23:50
1904928 09:27:26
784926 09:32:24
2194928 09:36:49
904927 09:41:16
644926 09:46:49
864926 09:50:06
414926 09:50:06
324926 09:50:06
164926 09:50:06
1244923 09:58:24
784923 09:58:24
1974937 10:09:46
274939 10:11:11
2074939 10:11:11
1944933 10:20:15
1934935 10:26:40
144936 10:31:19
154936 10:31:19
1914936 10:31:19
2004937 10:40:13
1924937 10:49:01
594938 10:58:34
744938 10:58:34
904938 10:58:34
674936 11:04:26
1394936 11:05:46
2184936 11:11:31
124931 11:15:57
1944931 11:15:57
264931 11:15:57
104938 11:26:51
1244938 11:26:51
684938 11:26:51
904938 11:32:10
794938 11:36:47
904938 11:36:47
984934 11:45:42
234934 11:45:42
604936 11:51:45
2184937 11:54:20
2134933 11:58:53
104931 12:04:46
884931 12:04:46
1274930 12:12:40
284930 12:12:40
364930 12:12:40
2344929 12:19:35
2054929 12:30:31
904926 12:40:53
2354923 12:44:56
1564910 12:57:30
394910 12:57:30
444910 13:01:39
1684910 13:01:39
1904910 13:11:41
384910 13:11:41
2224907 13:17:13
664906 13:21:47
1264906 13:21:47
304906 13:21:47
314909 13:29:41
344909 13:29:41
1104909 13:29:41
1084904 13:36:28
1194904 13:36:28
164907 13:44:31
2374909 13:47:32
1094907 13:50:52
814907 13:50:52
2284907 13:57:10
664911 14:03:36
964911 14:03:36
914913 14:08:48
904913 14:08:48
294914 14:14:26
1174914 14:14:52
864914 14:14:52
774914 14:22:06
904914 14:22:06
684907 14:30:05
1364907 14:30:05
994907 14:30:05
1264907 14:30:05
414908 14:35:36
1004908 14:35:36
194908 14:37:46
364908 14:39:53
1794908 14:39:53
944910 14:45:05
1274910 14:45:05
1974910 14:50:29
274911 14:54:14
1384911 14:54:14
264911 14:54:14
2084912 14:58:42
234916 15:01:20
904916 15:01:20
364912 15:03:26
904912 15:03:26
2154910 15:09:19
404911 15:09:19
904911 15:13:02
634910 15:13:55
144910 15:13:55
1174910 15:15:32
1194908 15:19:07
524908 15:19:07
334908 15:19:07
2244909 15:21:49
2034909 15:24:26
1954911 15:28:33
194914 15:31:35
1604914 15:31:35
174914 15:31:35
204914 15:31:35
1024911 15:34:18
674911 15:34:18
484911 15:34:18
464911 15:39:01
354911 15:39:01
1434911 15:40:03
1324910 15:42:33
1004910 15:42:33
34910 15:44:11
1934905 15:46:11
1274895 15:50:11
624895 15:50:11
204895 15:50:11
74887 15:55:24
1034887 15:55:55
954887 15:55:55
1904892 15:58:43
884894 16:01:09
904894 16:01:09
2294894 16:04:24
234898 16:07:36
904898 16:07:36
844898 16:07:36
1954901 16:10:14
764896 16:14:05
904897 16:14:05
374898 16:15:21
904898 16:15:21
1574896 16:16:20
614896 16:16:20
154896 16:18:06
434896 16:18:06
34896 16:18:06
334896 16:18:06

© 2018 PR Newswire