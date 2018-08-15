Emercoin Partners With Infopulse, a Large International Software R&D Company

KIEV, Ukraine, August 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Emercoin, a blockchain platform and service provider, and Infopulse, a large international software development company, announced a partnership to develop and implement innovative blockchain solutions for clients using Emercoin technology.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/731079/Kostiantyn_Bigus.jpg )



"Emercoinis excited to partner with Infopulse, an innovative company with considerable experience in the development of high-end software," said Kostiantyn Bigus, managing partner of Emercoin. "We are delighted to work together, build a community involved in the development of Emercoin technology and share with Infopulse our knowledge and expertise in building blockchain-based applications and implementing Emer technologies into solutions for Infopulse's clients. "

Emercoin specializes to provide Infopulse with informational support and consultancy in the field of blockchain technologies. Infopulse, an international software R&D company wants to use Emercoin technology to develop solutions with blockchain capabilities for clients who are interested in innovative decentralized services.

"Infopulse is happy to become partners with Emercoin," said Jan Keil, VP of Marketing for Infopulse. "This cooperation is primarily intended for our customers' benefit. We are going to combine our experience to incorporate Emercoin technology into the development of solutions requiring public blockchain capabilities, and we will share received knowledge not only with the blockchain community."

"The partnership of Emercoin and Infopulse will bring huge benefits for both companies and the blockchain community in general," said Marc van der Chijs, Founder & General Partner First Block Capital and Emercoin advisor.

"I have no doubt that, working together on promotion, education and business development, the companies will bring about many cutting-edge blockchain projects."

As a part of the joint educational initiative, Emercoin and Infopulse plan to share their knowledge of modern software development and blockchain at co-hosted hackathons and lectures and teach others how to implement blockchain solutions.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a cryptocurrency and blockchain company. Since 2013 it has developed a wide range of easy-to-use dSDKs (Decentralized Software Development Kit) for easy creation of blockchain-based solutions. Emercoin provides services for data protection, secure storage of information, and distributed services.

About Infopulse

Infopulse, part of Nordic IT group EVRY A/S, is an international vendor of services in the areas of Software R&D, Application Management, Cloud & IT Operations, and Cybersecurity to SMEs and Fortune 100 companies across the globe. Founded in 1991, the company has a team of over 1,800 professionals and is represented in eight countries across Europe.