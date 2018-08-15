Henkel Adhesive Technologies, the leading solution provider worldwide for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings, announces the launch of the next generation of construction adhesive, LOCTITE PL Premium MAX: THE STRONGEST, MOST DURABLE construction adhesive that remains 100% SOLID*.

From the trusted brand of construction adhesives, Loctite has developed its most versatile adhesive within the PL line. LOCTITE PL Premium MAX construction adhesive is ideal for any interior or exterior project where long-term strength and durability is a must. It is great for stairs, railings, framing, flooring, landscaping, decks, and tub surrounds. PL Premium MAX offers the following benefits:

Strongest: highest bond strength, even compared to PL Premium

Most durable: holds up over time even with changing conditions

100% solid: does not develop air pockets, better resists building material movement

Fast grab and repositionable: great for vertical applications

All-weather application: guns easily in cold temperatures with no run-on

Bonds to all materials: tested on variety of building materials

Tough plastic cartridge: won't break down when left out in the elements

"With the constant evolution in building materials it is getting more and more difficult to find a product that will work on any job," said Alan St. Marie, Product Manager for Henkel Adhesive Technologies. "LOCTITE PL Premium MAX offers the versatility to be used in any condition and the unrivaled strength and durability that users can trust every time."

LOCTITE PL Premium MAX can be found exclusively at The Home Depot leading professional dealers.

In typical conditions based on ASTM D3498 dry and gap fill

About Henkel in North America

Henkel operates across its three business units Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care and Laundry Home Care in North America. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf hair care, Dial soaps, Right Guard antiperspirants, professional hair care brand Sexy Hair, Persil, Purex and all laundry detergents, Snuggle fabric softeners as well as Loctite, Technomelt and Bonderite adhesives. North America is an important region for Henkel: With sales of around 5.8 billion US dollars (5.2 billion euros) in 2017, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs more than 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2017, Henkel reported sales of 22.6 billion US dollars (20 billion euros) and adjusted operating profit of around 3.9 billion US dollars (3.5 billion euros). Combined sales of the respective top brands of the three business units Loctite, Schwarzkopf and Persil amounted to 7.2 billion US dollars (6.4 billion euros). Henkel employs more than 53,000 people globally a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

