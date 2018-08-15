Memex Inc. Releases Q3-F2018 Financial Results and Provides Improving Outlook

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2018 / Memex Inc. ('Memex' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: OEE), a global leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) manufacturing productivity software, today released its financial highlights for the third quarter ending June 30, 2018. All results are reported in Canadian dollars. A complete set of the June 30, 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis has been filed at www.sedar.com.

Summary Financial Highlights for the Three-months ended June 30, 2018:

Memex reported $650 thousand in revenue during the third quarter, up 23% from the $529 thousand in the year-ago quarter;

Gross margin was 64% during the quarter compared to 56% in the year-ago quarter, due to the higher gross sales and relatively flat directs costs;

Net and comprehensive loss was $687 thousand ($0.005 per share) compared to a $1.08 million loss ($0.009 per share) in the year-ago quarter, and $511 thousand ($0.004 per share) last quarter;

Bookings i for the quarter were $1.04 million, similar to Q3-F2017 and an increase of 64% from $632 thousand in the prior quarter;

Memex had $1.47 million in cash at June 30, 2018, as compared with $1.78 million in cash at March 31, 2018.

Management Commentary:

'Once again, I am pleased with both the sequential and year-over-year improvement in revenue, gross margin, and bookings in Q3," said Memex President and CEO David McPhail. 'Coming out of the quarter, we are seeing increased follow-on orders and demand from existing customers. We are also seeing more highly motivated new prospects than ever before and we can only expect this to grow after we showcase our technology at IMTS 2018 - North America's largest manufacturing trade show - in Chicago this coming September. Until then, we are focusing on closing advanced sales opportunities and remain confident that we can achieve a break-even run rate by the fourth quarter of calendar 2018.'

Summary Financial Highlights for the Nine-months ended June 30, 2018:

Memex reported $1.78 million in revenue for the nine-months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $1.38 million in revenue in the same period a year ago (a 29% increase);

Gross margin was 63% for the period compared to 51% for the year-ago period, the increase primarily due to higher sales volume;

Bookings i for the period totalled $2.33 million versus $2.01 million in the same period a year ago, a 16% increase;

Selected Financial Information:

Three-months period ended June 30 Nine-months period ended June 30 (Canadian dollars - in thousands except per share and margin%) 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Revenue 650 529 + 23% 1,776 1,381 + 29% Bookingsi 1,039 1,041 - 0% 2,330 2,005 + 16% Gross margin % 63.7 56.4 + 13% 62.6 50.5 + 24% Operating expenses 1,088 1,364 - 20% 3,256 3,799 - 14% Cash utilized in operating activities1 610 1,006 - 39% 1,927 2,910 - 34% Net and comprehensive loss for the period 687 1,078 - 36% 2,183 3,103 - 30% Basic and diluted loss per share - period 0.005 0.009 - 43% 0.016 0.027 - 40%

1Before changes in non-cash working capital balances.

As at (Canadian dollars - in thousands except WC ratio) June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Cash on hand 1,465 3,458 Current assets 2,199 4,104 Total assets 2,559 4,522 Current liabilities 1,415 1,313 Working capital* 784 2,791 Working capital ratio** 1.55 to 1 3.13 to 1 Backlogii 1,780 1,311

* Working Capital = current assets - current liabilities

** Working Capital ratio = current assets / current liabilities

Outlook:

Strategic cost saving initiatives implemented in March 2018 continue to be seen in operating results. Combined with the Company's strong bookings record backlog, management anticipates its highest grossing quarterly sales level in Q4 this year, and bottom line operating results approaching break-even.

Based upon current backlogii of $1.78 million at June 30, 2018 and estimated delivery timing, management anticipates recognizing between $1.00 and $1.20 million in revenue for its fiscal Q4-2018. Management continues to target a cash flow break-even run rate from operations in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

About Memex Inc.:

Memex was founded with a vision to improve the way automated machine and production equipment work and connect on the factory floor. Since its inception Memex has proved itself a pioneer in IIoT time and again. The company is committed to its mission of "successfully transforming factories of today into factories of the future" and envisions converting every machine into a node on the corporate network, creating visibility from shop-floor-to-top-floor. Memex is the developer of MERLIN, an award-winning IIoT technology platform that delivers tangible increases in manufacturing productivity in Real-Time. Memex's software and hardware IIoT solution enables customers to achieve tangible IIoT-centric business outcomes. The MERLIN software suite and connectivity products have enabled manufacturers to achieve upwards of a 50% increase in productivity and a 20%-plus increase in profit, on average. Additionally, customers have secured payback in less than four months, which equates to an Internal Rate of Return greater than 300 per cent. For more information, please visit: www.MemexOEE.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements "... management anticipates its highest grossing quarterly sales level in Q4 this year, and bottom line operating results approaching break-even ", '…management anticipates recognizing between $1.00 and $1.20 million in revenue for its fiscal Q4-2018' and 'Management continues to target a cash flow break-even run rate from operations in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018' are forward-looking statements. The intention was to communicate management's interpretation of the Company's backlog and the effect that their cost cutting initiatives will have on future financial results. These forward-looking statements are based upon bookings the Company has already received from its Customers that are supported by purchase orders, as well as from management's best estimate of future bookings to be generated and converted into revenue beyond the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2018. These statements also consider internally prepared future forecasts of Company performance and take into account the spending reductions implemented since the end of December 2017. However, there is no guarantee that revenues will fall within management's projections or if actual cost cutting initiatives can or will be maintained or will have the anticipated effect, or if other factors may prevent the Company from achieving revenue growth, a cash flow break even run rate or profitability at any point in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to material risk factors such as anticipated future bookings not materializing, bookings not converting into revenue as quickly as management anticipates, or at all, and that unforeseen costs may be incurred delaying profitability beyond management's expectations or achieving profitability at all. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to various unknown material risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict. Such forward-looking information represents Management's reasonable judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The aforementioned forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities legislation, MEMEX assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

i & ii These non-IFRS financial measures are identified, defined and reconciled to their closest IFRS measures, revenue and unearned revenue, within our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, in the section 'Other Financial Measures.' That MD&A is available at www.sedar.com under our company profile.

