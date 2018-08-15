Passenger traffic up 2.0% YoY in Argentina and 11.1% in Brazil, further supported by growth across most geographies

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today preliminary year-over-year passenger traffic growth of 7.8% in July 2018.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights Statistics Jul'18 Jul'17 % Var. YTD'18 YTD'17 % Var Domestic Passengers (thousands) 4,322 3,800 13.7% 25,259 23,267 8.6% International Passengers (thousands) 2,602 2,613 -0.4% 16,188 15,525 4.3% Transit Passengers (thousands) 854 803 6.3% 5,154 4,541 13.5% Total Passengers (thousands) 7,778 7,216 7.8% 46,601 43,332 7.5% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 31.2 30.7 1.6% 227.9 205.9 10.7% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 78.8 75.7 4.1% 507.7 485.3 4.6%

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in July 2018 increased by 7.8% compared to the same period of 2017, primarily reflecting growth in Armenia, Peru, Brazil and Argentina, with increases of 14.3%, 10.9%, 10.0% and 8.3%, respectively.

In Brazil, passenger traffic at Brasilia Airport increased 10.7% in July 2018, driven by additional frequencies in existing routes to several domestic destinations by Gol, Latam and Azul.

In Argentina, despite more challenging macro conditions, traffic increased 8.3% YoY, mainly driven by a 17.7% growth in domestic traffic, partially offset by declines of 5% and 16.5% in international and transit passengers, respectively. During the month, new domestic routes were added by Fly Bondi and Avianca. Traffic also benefitted from several new frequencies to existing routes, both domestic and international that were added over the past 12-months.

Armenia reported an increase of 14.3%, resulting mainly from a particularly higher load factor during the summer season.

Moreover, traffic continued to grow in Peru, although at a lower pace reflecting the ramp up of Viva which began operations in May 2017.

CAAP's airports in Italy reported a 2.3% YoY increase in traffic, mainly due to the opening of new international and domestic flights, and the addition of new frequencies taking place during the Italian summer season. In particular, Pisa airport saw a considerable increase in passengers travelling to Russia, and at Florence Airport the new route to Lisbon, Portugal, opened last June, continued to perform very well.

In Uruguay, passenger traffic declined 6.1% mainly due to currency depreciation in neighboring countries Brazil and Argentina, which resulted in a decrease in passengers.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume wasup 1.6% in July 2018. Growth was primarily driven by Brazil which posted an 18.0% YoY increase, followed by an 8.3% increase in Ecuador, both as a result of improved economic conditions. On the contrary, cargo volume declined by 15.4% in Armenia, due to reduced export activity to countries with political instability. In Peru, the decline of 17% reflects unusually higher cargo activity in July 2017, given a road block near Arequipa at that time.

Aircraft movements increased by 4.1% in July 2018 mainly driven by Peru and Armenia, which increased 18.9% and 9.5%, followed by Brazil and Argentina, with an increase of 15.2% and 2.2% respectively.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Jul'18 Jul'17 % Var. YTD'18 YTD'17 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina 3,683 3,402 8.3% 22,757 20,901 8.9% Italy 925 904 2.3% 4,682 4,557 2.7% Brazil 1,954 1,776 10.0% 11,776 11,065 6.4% Uruguay 186 198 -6.1% 1,381 1,348 2.4% Ecuador 392 369 6.3% 2,523 2,404 4.9% Armenia 320 280 14.3% 1,526 1,371 11.3% Peru 318 287 10.9% 1,957 1,687 16.0% TOTAL 7,778 7,216 7.8% 46,601 43,332 7.5% Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 17,452 17,589 -0.8% 134,495 117,576 14.4% Italy 1,088 1,012 7.5% 6,774 6,416 5.6% Brazil 5,567 4,718 18.0% 35,348 30,579 15.6% Uruguay 1,937 2,135 -9.3% 15,488 15,702 -1.4% Ecuador 3,250 3,002 8.3% 23,783 20,155 18.0% Armenia 1,498 1,771 -15.4% 9,297 12,633 -26.4% Peru 406 489 -17.0% 2,764 2,798 -1.2% TOTAL 31,199 30,717 1.6% 227,949 205,858 10.7% Aircraft Movements Argentina 38,828 36,927 5.1% 258,165 239,951 7.6% Italy 8,652 8,777 -1.4% 44,582 45,266 -1.5% Brazil 16,411 15,947 2.9% 107,567 105,640 1.8% Uruguay 2,439 2,285 6.7% 20,509 19,825 3.5% Ecuador 6,954 6,922 0.5% 44,994 46,861 -4.0% Armenia 2,431 2,221 9.5% 13,382 12,059 11.0% Peru 3,083 2,594 18.9% 18,525 15,677 18.2% TOTAL 78,798 75,673 4.1% 507,724 485,279 4.6%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. The Company is the largest private airport operator in the world by the number of airports and the tenth largest based on passenger traffic. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2017, Corporación América Airports served 76.6 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

