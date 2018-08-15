CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ("CEMEX") (NYSE:CX) announced today that it completed its largest Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) project in the United Kingdom, which involved the first use of its powerfloating technology.

Powerfloating represents an evolution in the RCC pavement process, achieving an engineered solution that lays fast and features the appearance and durability of a conventional concrete surface. CEMEX supplied over 40,000 tons of RCC using powerfloating for this project, a purpose-built storage area located in East England.

"This project was a great achievement. It was not only the largest area that we have laid in the UK with RCC, but also an opportunity for us to use powerfloating technology for the first time. Powerfloating provides our customer with a pavement solution that combines the strength and durability of concrete with the ease of asphalt construction," said Garry Gregory, Director Asphalt and Paving Solutions, CEMEX UK. "RCC alone delivers significant cost savings of up to 30% over traditional pavements, and now with powerfloat technology, RCC offers a significantly harder wearing surface that's more aesthetically pleasing."

Powerfloated RCC's extremely hard-wearing surface is produced by spraying a specially designed admixture onto the RCC before powerfloating and curing. This creates a more closed, even surface than the more textured appearance of natural RCC. The smooth cement paste created during this process offers increased abrasion resistance, making it attractive for high stress areas.

CEMEX R&D, Innovation, and Business Development projects are part of the company's global R&D collaboration network, headed by CEMEX Research Center based in Switzerland.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services to customers and communities in more than 50 countries. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the well-being of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com

