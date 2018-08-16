NN Group NV: Change in Management Board composition NN Group

Dorothee van Vredenburch to leave NN Group, new Management Board members appointed

NN Group announces a new composition of the Management Board, focused on driving the long-term strategy of the company. Tjeerd Bosklopper, Dailah Nihot, Fabian Rupprecht and Janet Stuijt, will be appointed to the Management Board as of 1 September 2018. Dailah Nihot will succeed Dorothee van Vredenburch, who will leave NN Group as of 1 October 2018 to pursue her career outside of the company. Fabian Rupprecht succeeds Robin Spencer who stepped down as Chief Executive Officer International Insurance and member of the Management Board of NN Group as of 1 June 2018.

Lard Friese, CEO of NN Group: 'First of all I would like to thank Dorothee for her dedication and leadership throughout her career at NN Group. Dorothee significantly contributed to the success and repositioning of NN as a standalone company, and she played an important role in the acquisition and integration of Delta Lloyd. As our Chief Change and Organisation, Dorothee has been the personification of our brand promise 'You Matter'. It has been a privilege to work with her, and we wish her all the best for the future.

I am very pleased that we have found strong successors for both Dorothee and Robin. The new composition of our Management Board is aimed to equip us with the skills to further shape our company's journey, with a strong focus on transformation, innovation and our role in society. We are proud to promote three experienced professionals from within NN Group, as well as having a new colleague joining us from outside of our company. We strongly believe in developing and promoting talent, and with these appointments we are further strengthening our diverse and international business culture.'

Dailah Nihot (1973, Dutch) joined NN Group in 2013 as Managing Director of Corporate Relations. She has more than 18 years of experience in the financial services industry, and held various international leadership positions, both at NN and ING Group, focusing predominantly on strategic communications, stakeholder relations, business ethics, and organisational identity. As Chief Organisation & Corporate Relations, Dailah will be responsible for NN Group's overall corporate relations, sustainability, branding, human resources and facility management functions, with a specific focus on the company's role in society.

Fabian Rupprecht (1969, German and Swiss) was CEO Middle East and Africa, regional CFO and Member of the Regional Executive Committee at AXA Emerging markets (EMEA- LATAM) until January this year. Fabian has almost 25 years of extensive international leadership experience and business know-how in insurance and finance, covering Life, Health and P&C. Amongst others, he was CEO Global Life at AXA, and responsible for the global business lines Life and Health, from 2010 until 2013. As a senior executive he has been focused on strategy, transformation and restructuring activities. In his new role as CEO International Insurance of NN Group, he will be responsible for NN's Insurance Europe, Japan Life and Japan Closed Block VA businesses.

Janet Stuijt (1969, Dutch) is NN Group's General Counsel and Head of Compliance, and Company Secretary. Janet joined NN Group in 2011, and has almost 25 years of experience in an international business environment. She held various senior management positions within ABN AMRO, ING Bank and NN Group, in legal, regulatory, compliance, and governance areas. In her new role, Janet Stuijt will continue to be responsible for NN Group's Legal and Compliance function, which emphasises the importance of embedding compliance and legal aspects in the company's strategic decision making processes.

Tjeerd Bosklopper (1975, Dutch) is Head of Integration of NN Netherlands & Belgium, responsible for the integration of the Delta Lloyd and NN businesses. He joined NN Group in 2006 and held various management roles within sales and marketing, product and project management and IT. Tjeerd was Chief Information and Technology of NN Benelux, CEO of NN in Poland, and Head of Individual Life Services of NN Life, and he held various international management positions at ING in Hong Kong, Indonesia and South Korea. Tjeerd brings more than 18 years of experience in the insurance industry. As Chief Transformation Officer, Tjeerd Bosklopper will focus on the acceleration of the transformation of NN, in close cooperation with the business units.

With these appointments, the Management Board of NN Group consists of nine members, including the members of the Executive Board, Lard Friese (CEO) and Delfin Rueda (CFO). The positions of Management Board members David Knibbe (CEO Netherlands), Jan-Hendrik Erasmus (CRO), and Satish Bapat (CEO NN Investment Partners) remain unchanged.

