Net Insight AB: CTO leaves Net Insight

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight today announces that Martin Karlsson, CTO and VP Product Portfolio, is leaving his position to pursue new opportunities outside of the company.

Martin joined Net Insight in 2010 and the Executive Team in January 2014 as VP Product Portfolio, and became CTO in October 2014. The position will not be replaced. Going forward the technology and product responsibilities will be decentralized and aligned within the solution areas.

"Martin has been a part of the transformation of the company's product portfolio and in the company's transition to a global company", says Henrik Sund, CEO of Net Insight. "I would like to thank Martin for all his efforts at Net Insight and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors".

Martin's last day with the company will be August 31.

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Sund, CEO Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00,henrik.sund@netinsight.net (mailto:henrik.sund@netinsight.net)

This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.15 am CET on August 16, 2018.

