VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Monthly Report
PR Newswire
London, August 16
16 August 2018
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")
LEI No.: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469
Monthly Report
The VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF) monthly report for the period ending 31 July 2018 has today been issued by VinaCapital Investment Management Ltd, the investment manager of the Company. Electronic copies of the report have been emailed to shareholders and can also be downloaded from the Company's website at https://vof.vinacapital.com/monthly-factsheets/.
Copies of the report will also be available, free of charge from the offices of VinaCapital Investment Management Ltd, 17/F, Sun Wah Tower, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, for a period of 30 days from the date of this announcement.
