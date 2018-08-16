With a wave of consolidation predicted, the module manufacturer has announced a strategic partnership which will see it open up its overseas sales network and scale to smaller peer Tunghsu Kangtu.With analysts expecting a wave of consolidation among China's big solar manufacturers as the world's largest PV market cools, one of the big guns this week announced a strategic partnership to drive up exports. Nanjing-based cell manufacturer ET Solar announced on Monday it will enter into an arrangement with apparently cash rich module maker Tunghsu Kangtu, extending its extensive overseas sales network ...

