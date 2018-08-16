Nokia's cloud-native core deployed by India's Idea Cellular in its path to digitalization

Idea Cellular leverages Nokia cloud expertise for unified cloud transformation

Nokia cloud core provides continuous access to key pillars of digitalization - flexibility, adaptability and responsiveness - to launch new next-generation services

Prepare for 5G era of many connected devices and wider range of services delivered over multiple access technologies

16 August 2018

New Delhi, India - Nokia's cloud-native core technology is being deployed by Idea Cellular in Delhi, the capital of India, as part of the operator's transformative steps toward digitalization to meet increasing data demand and mobile broadband growth. The Nokia technology will allow Idea to run both data and voice services on a common cloud platform, significantly reducing operational cost andtime-to-marketand providing better quality of service for its subscribers.

Part of Nokia's AirGile (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/cloud-native-core-network) portfolio, a modular software architecture built with cloud-native products and capabilities, Nokia's cloud core brings Idea both packet and voice core on a common cloud platform. Adding the cloud platform enhances automation capabilities, such as lifecycle management, higher scalabilities and capacities, thus bringing greater operational benefits to Idea's network. Adaptation to a Nokia cloud core will enable Idea to rollout new deployments, scale faster and adopt a delivery model that meets customer demands for enhanced mobile broadband, improved latency, and accelerated time-to-market for new services.

Driven by demand for a unified infrastructure, Nokia's proven cloud-native Cloud Packet Core (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/packet-core) solution, including its Cloud Mobility Manager (https://networks.nokia.com/products/mobility-manager), and Cloud Mobile Gateway (https://networks.nokia.com/products/mobile-gateway) deployed on CloudBand (https://networks.nokia.com/products/cloudband), are key enablers in Idea's transformational journey from bare-metal to a cloud core architecture. Combined with the introduction of Nokia AirFrame servers, Idea's network is ready to address the demands of high density data center and cloud computing environments.

Anil Tandan, Chief Technology Officer at Idea, said: "As India prepares to define its path to 5G, we at Idea are building the foundation by adding Nokia's cloud core capabilities. This deployment will allow us to deliver a best-in-class network experience to our subscribers and significantly reduce the time required to introduce new services."

Nitin Dahiya, head of the Idea customer team at Nokia, said: "Our cloud-native core solutions allows Idea to address the growing demand for both data and voice services to continue to evolve our business model and services. It further leverages the advantages of Nokia's AirGile portfolio, to add flexibility and agility to the network. It is our privilege to partner with Idea in its journey towards digitalization."

Overview of solution used for deployment:

Nokia Cloud Packet Core (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/packet-core) enables the profitable delivery of enhanced broadband, Internet of Things (IoT), and machine-type communication (MTC) services while evolving to a 5G Core.

Nokia Cloud Mobile Gateway (https://networks.nokia.com/products/mobile-gateway) provides the flexibility, performance and scale for enhanced mobile broadband and also for 5G in the future

Nokia Cloud Mobility Manager (https://networks.nokia.com/products/mobility-manager) delivers the network signaling capacity required for the increasing number of subscribers, connected devices, and new network applications.

Nokia CloudBand (https://networks.nokia.com/products/cloudband), an open and modular ESTI standard MANO solution, adds agility and flexibility to the network allowing service providers to scale faster.

Resources:

Web page: Nokia CloudBand (https://networks.nokia.com/products/cloudband)

Web page: AirGile cloud-native core (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/cloud-native-core-network)

Webpage: AirFrame Data Center Solution (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/airframe-data-center-solution)

Web page: Nokia Cloud Packet Core (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/packet-core)

Web page: Nokia Cloud Mobility Manager (https://networks.nokia.com/products/mobility-manager)

Web page: Nokia Cloud Mobile Gateway (https://networks.nokia.com/products/mobile-gateway)

Press release: Nokia cloud-native packet core selected by Telia Company to deliver enhanced mobile broadband and manage mobile network data demand (https://www.nokia.com/en_int/news/releases/2018/01/17/nokia-cloud-native-packet-core-solution-selected-by-telia-company-to-deliver-enhanced-mobile-broadband-and-manage-mobile-network-data-demand)

