As the global EV market grows, manufacturers are seeking new revenue streams for used EV batteries. Applications in grid and residential storage systems have become popular. The market for second-life EV batteries is expected to reach $4.2 billion by 2025.Car manufacturer Nissan's Brazilian business and the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC) have signed a memorandum of intent for the cooperation on research regarding the second-life use of EV batteries for energy storage. According to Nissan, the partnership will aim to explore the use of end-of-life EV batteries in static storage systems, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...