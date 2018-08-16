Solution Helps Simplify Operations and Increase Reliability

Kalkitech, a global leader in solutions that simplify field data collection, protocol translation, and IT-OT transformation for utilities, announced Redes Energéticas Nacionais, S.A. (REN) has installed an automated file collection solution for its transmission network. It is used to automatically supply near-time data to an automated fault analysis and protection behavior software application. The solution utilizes Kalkitech's SYNC 3000 Substation Data Concentrator in 64 out of a total of 82 substations located throughout the utility's coverage area to collect data from multiple vendors and multiple types of protection relays which use several different communication protocols.

SYNC 3000 collects disturbance record data using standard protocols like IEC 61850 and IEC 60870-5-103 as well as proprietary protocols like ABB SPA Bus and Alstom Courier. In the cases where data is not originally in a COMTRADE format, SYNC 3000 makes the required conversion into this standard format. An IEEE recommendation for file naming convention is also made available for better file archiving. COMTRADE files are then automatically sent to a central server at REN headquarters.

In addition to disturbance data collection and file conversion, SYNC 3000 builds remote communications for the protection relays using proprietary master-slave serial protocols, that overrides the disturbance data collection mechanism and gives high priority to vendor software for remote access to the protection relays. In some cases, SYNC 3000, which is time synchronized by redundant NTP servers, synchronizes protection relays in their proprietary protocol.

To simplify and accelerate analysis of fault events, to improve fault location and analyze protection and circuit breaker behavior using a dedicated analytics software tool, REN wanted to install an automatic fault recording file collection solution. They wanted to aggregate the data in COMTRADE format, converting it from a variety of proprietary and standard protocols.

Infocontrol, Kalkitech's system integration partner in Portugal, worked closely with Kalkitech and REN to define, test and implement a fault file collection solution that met all of the utility's requirements. A successful pilot was conducted in several substations to test Kalkitech's gateways for its IED disturbance data collection and protocol translation abilities. A tender to install the solution at 64 substations was won by Infocontrol. To date, deployment of the SYNC 3000 has been completed in over 55 of REN's substations.

"We have many utility customers that select our SYNC 3000 to aggregate and convert data into an industry standard format for a wide range of applications including fault file collection and protocol conversion," said Prasanth Gopalakrishnan, CEO, Kalkitech. "We uniquely support nearly 100 communication protocols and strive to keep pace with the evolution of these as well as related standards and technologies including cyber security."

