COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation VW Leasing GmbH Triple Tranche

16 August 2018

Volkswagen Leasing GmbH

EUR Triple-Tranche Eurobond Transaction 2.5, 4.5 and 7 years

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Volkswagen Leasing GmbH Guarantor (if any): Volkswagen Financial Services AG ISINs: XS1865186594 2.5 years

XS1865186321 4.5 years

XS1865186677 7 years Aggregate nominal amount: € 1,000,000,000 2.5yrs

€ 750,000,000,000 4.5 yrs

€ 750,000,000 7yrs Description: 0.25 % Notes due 2021

1 % Notes due 2023

1.625% Notes due 2025 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

BBVA

Crédit Agricole CIB

HSBC

