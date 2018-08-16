COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation VW Leasing GmbH Triple Tranche
London, August 16
Post-stabilisation notice
16 August 2018
Volkswagen Leasing GmbH
EUR Triple-Tranche Eurobond Transaction 2.5, 4.5 and 7 years
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Volkswagen Leasing GmbH
|Guarantor (if any):
|Volkswagen Financial Services AG
|ISINs:
|XS1865186594 2.5 years
XS1865186321 4.5 years
XS1865186677 7 years
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 1,000,000,000 2.5yrs
€ 750,000,000,000 4.5 yrs
€ 750,000,000 7yrs
|Description:
|0.25 % Notes due 2021
1 % Notes due 2023
1.625% Notes due 2025
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
BBVA
Crédit Agricole CIB
HSBC
