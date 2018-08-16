Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-08-16 13:42 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From August 20, 2018, a purchase of own shares procedure for AB " Žemaitijos pienas" ORS (ISIN code LT0000121865) is launched. The closing date for execution of the procedure is September 03, 2018. The price per share is EUR 1.75. The maximum number of shares to buy is 742 857 The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Order book: ZMP1LOS3 . Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com