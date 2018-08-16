The solar manufacturing equipment maker has posted an EBIT of US$15 million for the six-month period. It marks a return to profitability for the Swiss company, after major restructuring and cost optimization programs over the past 18 months.Meyer Burger's results for the first half of 2018 show earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of CHF 14.9 million ($15 million), a major turnaround from the CHF 8.8 million loss posted 12 months earlier, and the first positive result from the company since a restructuring process announced in 2016. The company attributes the improved results to cost reduction ...

