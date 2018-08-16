To date, 50 MW of net-metered solar power arrays have been connected to the grid in the Emirates. One of the latest is a 2 MW PV carport at the headquarters of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) building.The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) reports that, currently, requests to access the Emirate's net-metering scheme for residential and commercial PV have reached a combined capacity of 323 MW. The authority has also revealed that the current installed PV capacity under the mechanism has reached 49.9 MW. In ...

