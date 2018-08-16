At US$518.4 million, the quarterly turnover of the South Korean-German manufacturer was down 10.3% year-on-year, while its net result swung from a profit of $18.7 million in the second quarter of 2017, to a loss of $41.3 million in the latest quarter. Despite this, the outlook for full fiscal 2018 remains unchanged.PV module manufacturer, Hanwha Q Cells has seen its revenue decline 10.3% from $577.7 million in the second quarter of 2017, to $518.4 million in the same period of the current fiscal year. The company blamed an overall "difficult quarter for the industry" for this revenue drop, while ...

