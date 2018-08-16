PUC Distribution contracted Fluence to install energy management and storage systems that would allow business in a city in Ontario to reduce high peak-load charges. It is hoped this will reduce costs and help Canada hit its strict carbon emissions mandate.Canadian company PUC Distribution has announced it is partnering with storage solution provider Fluence to bring energy management solutions to customers in the city of Sault Ste. Marie, in Ontario. It is expected the partnership will prompt a reduction in power bills for PUC customers and will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, to meet Canada's ...

