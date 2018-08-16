The PV manufacturer plans to pay off the high-interest 'mezzanine loan' with revenue from its residential lease portfolio.SunPower yesterday published a filing with financial regulators which sheds light on its plan to bring in more capital, as well as how much it is willing to pay for the cash injection. According to the filing, on August 10 a SunPower subsidiary entered agreement to borrow $110 million from sustainable infrastructure investor Hannon Armstrong under a subordinated loan structure, with the proceeds being used for purposes including plans to "retire certain preferred equity". ...

