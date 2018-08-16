16 August 2018

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove plc (the 'Company') has received the following notification from Robyn Perriss, Finance Director.

On 16 August 2018, Robyn Perriss exercised her right to acquire 5,234 deferred shares awarded at nil cost in March 2016 in respect of her 2015 financial year bonus. She subsequently sold 5,234 of the ordinary shares received, at an average price of 4948.045p per share. The number of ordinary shares sold represented 0.006% of the ordinary shares in issue (less shares held in treasury) prior to such sale.

On 16 August 2018, Robyn Perriss exercised her right to acquire 20,133 performance shares awarded at nil cost in March 2015. These include rolled up dividend payments of 708 shares. She subsequently sold 14,798 of the ordinary shares, at an average price of 4948.045p per share and retained 5,335 ordinary shares, being half the balance available after tax. The number of ordinary shares sold represented 0.016% of the ordinary shares in issue (less shares held in treasury) prior to such sale.

Following these transactions, the beneficial shareholding of Robyn Perriss is 24,115 ordinary shares representing 0.027% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury). She also holds a Sharesave option over 547 ordinary shares and awards of 8,094 deferred shares and 45,794 performance shares.

Name and contact number for enquiries:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

01908 712058

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES