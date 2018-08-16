sprite-preloader
London, August 16

16 August 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 17,000 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4948.091p. The highest price paid per share was 4959.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4911.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0188% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 39,862,605 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 90,396,750. Rightmove holds 1,646,053 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Sandra Odell 01908 712 058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
1824911 08:20:15
174921 08:24:23
1694921 08:24:23
1874923 08:33:35
934924 08:39:43
1024924 08:39:43
1994928 08:41:01
124930 08:44:28
1774930 08:44:36
1854936 08:52:59
1944946 09:02:19
1804948 09:05:06
904948 09:05:06
694949 09:05:06
594949 09:05:06
904953 09:15:16
904953 09:15:16
14953 09:15:17
1734949 09:18:05
334949 09:18:05
1824948 09:24:43
904944 09:30:00
904946 09:33:29
664945 09:35:09
984947 09:37:50
1004947 09:37:50
74947 09:38:30
2004948 09:44:49
1004955 09:52:01
184955 09:52:01
1794949 09:54:26
1904951 10:03:14
904951 10:06:41
674951 10:06:41
674950 10:06:51
904950 10:08:41
24949 10:10:51
914949 10:10:51
2144952 10:14:45
904951 10:18:51
994950 10:18:55
974950 10:19:07
904949 10:21:41
1804948 10:22:14
904947 10:30:00
354947 10:30:00
974947 10:31:21
64947 10:31:21
1794949 10:34:33
234949 10:34:33
904951 10:42:11
134950 10:43:41
914950 10:43:41
1004951 10:46:21
894951 10:46:21
1004950 10:52:31
314951 10:58:51
1724951 10:58:51
1174959 11:08:53
854959 11:08:53
2004956 11:17:35
134956 11:17:35
904954 11:30:25
1004954 11:30:25
904949 11:32:51
324949 11:32:51
724946 11:36:52
604946 11:36:52
484946 11:36:52
1524945 11:40:53
174948 11:47:59
1774948 11:47:59
314945 11:48:54
1874940 11:55:01
904948 11:59:11
2164955 12:05:37
794947 12:08:47
1374947 12:08:47
1004950 12:20:24
1104947 12:21:19
784947 12:21:25
34949 12:31:35
2174949 12:31:35
904952 12:42:51
914952 12:42:51
904951 12:45:41
164951 12:45:41
1944950 12:55:45
1344948 13:05:49
704948 13:05:50
634950 13:16:26
1564950 13:16:26
1894951 13:27:09
1944948 13:34:20
154948 13:38:39
2174944 13:44:45
334947 13:54:34
1814947 13:55:03
1994946 14:00:24
984946 14:09:21
1174946 14:09:21
764947 14:12:31
364947 14:12:31
154947 14:12:31
774947 14:12:31
2044948 14:18:12
14948 14:18:12
444949 14:24:08
1414949 14:24:08
44950 14:27:01
334950 14:27:01
184950 14:27:01
1164950 14:27:01
224950 14:27:01
584945 14:32:50
604950 14:35:54
1184950 14:35:56
184948 14:38:55
1904948 14:39:06
224944 14:43:27
1984945 14:44:15
904951 14:50:31
384951 14:50:31
1954951 14:52:41
784950 14:55:56
1344950 14:56:28
2204950 15:00:25
454948 15:05:29
654948 15:05:29
824948 15:05:31
2104949 15:11:58
1844951 15:15:22
2114950 15:17:15
904955 15:23:40
1894955 15:24:01
324950 15:26:31
1864950 15:26:31
1794957 15:32:49
174957 15:32:49
2064955 15:34:51
2144955 15:42:11
904956 15:45:31
264956 15:45:31
444956 15:46:48
1524956 15:46:48
274955 15:52:44
1864955 15:52:44
314955 15:57:00
1004955 15:57:04
824955 15:57:55
904953 16:00:27
334953 16:00:27
324954 16:00:42
434954 16:00:42
984953 16:00:44
564953 16:00:54
424953 16:00:54
14950 16:03:43
304950 16:03:46
1584950 16:05:07
354951 16:07:21
914951 16:07:21
884951 16:07:21
1794950 16:10:09
1884953 16:14:33
1304953 16:14:34
904952 16:17:00
834952 16:17:53
134952 16:17:53
84952 16:17:53
634952 16:17:53
324952 16:17:53

