Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2018) - Bayhorse Silver Inc., (TSXV: BHS) ("Bayhorse" or the "Company") is pleased to report both high silver, and good gold values from the newly accessible Big Dog mineralized zone, Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA.

The high-grade sample results received from Big Dog Zone at the eastern end of the newly opened 550 foot portion of the historic workings, are tabulated below:

Sample Type Ag Oz/t Ag g/t Grab 73.00 2,270.5 Chip 18.50 575.4 Chip 27.00 838.8 Chip 19.50 606.5 Grab 56.20 1,748.0 Grab 32.50 1,010.8 Chip 5.28 164.2

(Chip & grab samples are selected samples and are not representative of the mineralization hosted on the property).

These samples compare favorably with the sampling done in this zone by Cordex (1976) and Silver King in 1984, when historical mining reported 5,718 tons of which 23% graded between 21 oz/t 653 g/t) and 100 oz/t (3,110 g/t), 71% that graded between 6 oz/t (186 g/t and 20 oz/t (622 g/t) with the remainder grading under 6 oz/t.

Additional sampling along the 1,500 feet of newly exposed workings is being undertaken by the Company, including long hole drilling sampling, to confirm other historical drilling results, and assays will be disclosed when received.

Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill comments: "Discovery of gold along with the very high grade silver in this zone, that mirrors the published historic sampling assay results, and identifying one of the number of mineralized zones Silver King blocked out in preparation for mining in 1984 should be extremely encouraging for our investors."

As part of the NI-43-101 Report the Company has completed a review of the performance of the Steinert XRT ore-sorter and is pleased to report that it has shown consistent upgrading factor for sulfide material of between 20 and 25 times, that is far in excess of the originally calculated 5 to 10 times.

Assaying for the samples reported above was undertaken by American Anaylytical Services of Labs of Osburn, Idaho. The analytical method used for the silver analysis consisted of a ½ AT sample subjected to fire assay with gravimetric finish.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents. Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geol., a Qualified Person and Consultant to the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved the technical content of this press release.

Graeme O'Neill, President

Bayhorse Silver Inc., a junior exploration company, has earned 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive exploration and mining expertise.

