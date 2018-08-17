Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2018) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced its financial results and operating highlights for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2018, which feature a noticeable increase in financial services revenue compared to the previous period prompted by the launch of a new subsidiary. All amounts expressed are in Canadian dollars.

"A little over a year ago, we made an adjustment to our business model which we believed would not only make the Company a more profitable one in the long run, but would also allow it to become profitable considerably sooner," said Johnson Joseph, President and CEO of Peak. "We went from trading low-profit-margin raw materials to putting more emphasis on financial services and our technology platforms. Our motivation has always been, and will continue to be, to deliver value to our shareholders, and to eventually do so in the form of a dividend payout. With that in mind, there are two things that I would like our shareholders to take away from the second quarter results reported today. The first is that we're clearly on the right path and are just a little closer to our dividend payout objective with the launch of ASFC during the quarter. And the second is that they can look forward to ASDS and the Cubeler platform getting us even closer to that object by the end of 2018."

Q2 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues of $224,611

Total expenses of 1,125,287

Net loss of $967,734

11,000,000 common shares issued as a result of surrender of debentures, removing $550,000 worth of debt from the Company balance sheet

Q2 Operating Highlights:

Official launch of financial services subsidiary Asia Synergy Financial Capital ("ASFC")

1,694 loans worth a combined $20.1M extended by ASFC within first 30 days of operation

First quarterly profit reported by a Chinese subsidiary

Two new lenders adding $220M in annual lending capacity to Cubeler commercial lending platform after arrival of ASFC

The arrival of ASFC during the second quarter marked the Company's official entry into the Chinese financial services industry. Although ASFC was only active for half of the quarter, it quickly showed its potential as a long-term contributor of steady and predictable revenue to the Company. ASFC generated positive cash flow from operations and reported a small profit for the period.

Full details of the Company's second quarter 2018 financial results can be found in the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the three- month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, which are available at www.sedar.com.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of promising companies and assets in some of the fastest-growing tech sectors in China, including fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides a bridge for North American investors who wish to participate in the continued digitization of China's industrial sectors through the latest advancements in technology. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

